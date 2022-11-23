Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ Wake Forest

Current Records: South Carolina State 0-5; Wake Forest 4-1

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Demon Deacons are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Wake Forest was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 77-75 to the Loyola Marymount Lions. A silver lining for Wake Forest was the play of guard Tyree Appleby, who had 19 points and eight assists in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, South Carolina State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 72-66 to the North Florida Ospreys.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.