Who's Playing

VCU @ Wake Forest

Regular Season Records: VCU 22-9; Wake Forest 24-9

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the VCU Rams are set to clash at 4 p.m. ET March 19 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in the second round of the NIT. Wake Forest is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Demon Deacons beat the Towson Tigers 74-64 on Wednesday. Wake Forest's forward Dallas Walton filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, the Rams earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They had enough points to win and then some against the Princeton Tigers, taking their game 90-79. Forward Vince Williams Jr. and guard KeShawn Curry were among the main playmakers for VCU as the former dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds along with six assists and the latter had 23 points.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Wake Forest has allowed their opponents an average of 7.7 steals per game, the 17th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Wake Forest, the Rams come into the matchup boasting the 10th most steals per game in college basketball at 9.2. In other words, the Demon Deacons will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.