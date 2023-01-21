Who's Playing
Virginia @ Wake Forest
Current Records: Virginia 14-3; Wake Forest 14-5
What to Know
Get ready for an ACC battle as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the #10 Virginia Cavaliers will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Wake Forest is out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.
The Demon Deacons netted an 87-77 victory over the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday. Wake Forest got double-digit scores from four players: guard Tyree Appleby (24), forward Andrew Carr (18), guard Cameron Hildreth (17), and guard Damari Monsanto (17). This also makes it three games in a row in which Tyree Appleby has had at least three steals.
Meanwhile, the Virginia Tech Hokies typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Virginia proved too difficult a challenge. Virginia came out on top against Virginia Tech by a score of 78-68. Guard Kihei Clark was the offensive standout of the game for the Cavaliers, picking up 20 points and five assists.
Their wins bumped the Demon Deacons to 14-5 and Virginia to 14-3. Appleby will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 24 points and seven assists along with five steals on Tuesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Virginia's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Virginia have won six out of their last seven games against Wake Forest.
- Jan 15, 2022 - Wake Forest 63 vs. Virginia 55
- Jan 06, 2021 - Virginia 70 vs. Wake Forest 61
- Jan 26, 2020 - Virginia 65 vs. Wake Forest 63
- Jan 22, 2019 - Virginia 68 vs. Wake Forest 45
- Jan 21, 2018 - Virginia 59 vs. Wake Forest 49
- Jan 08, 2017 - Virginia 79 vs. Wake Forest 62
- Jan 26, 2016 - Virginia 72 vs. Wake Forest 71