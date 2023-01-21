Who's Playing

Virginia @ Wake Forest

Current Records: Virginia 14-3; Wake Forest 14-5

What to Know

Get ready for an ACC battle as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the #10 Virginia Cavaliers will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Wake Forest is out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

The Demon Deacons netted an 87-77 victory over the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday. Wake Forest got double-digit scores from four players: guard Tyree Appleby (24), forward Andrew Carr (18), guard Cameron Hildreth (17), and guard Damari Monsanto (17). This also makes it three games in a row in which Tyree Appleby has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Tech Hokies typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Virginia proved too difficult a challenge. Virginia came out on top against Virginia Tech by a score of 78-68. Guard Kihei Clark was the offensive standout of the game for the Cavaliers, picking up 20 points and five assists.

Their wins bumped the Demon Deacons to 14-5 and Virginia to 14-3. Appleby will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 24 points and seven assists along with five steals on Tuesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Virginia's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia have won six out of their last seven games against Wake Forest.