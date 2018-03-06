Warriors coach Steve Kerr says undrafted underclassmen should return to NCAA

College basketball underclassmen can declare for the NBA Draft but return to school, so long as they withdraw their name from consideration at least 10 days after the final day NBA combine. But what if college athletes could keep their name in the NBA Draft and be given the opportunity to return to college if they weren't drafted instead?

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said on Monday that should be the way of the future.

"Don't keep this ruse going. We all know what's going on," said Kerr via ESPN. "Let's do what's best for the kid and give them some options, and work together between the NBA and NCAA to find the right system. I think it's entirely doable if you people just open their eyes."

In the current system in place with the NCAA, underclassmen who leave college and sign with an agent officially forfeit any future NCAA eligibility. Although some who sign with an agent never get drafted, the NCAA has a hard-and-fast rule that prevents them from returning to college. Sign with an agent – or keep your name in the draft after the 10-day withdrawal period – and your fate is set.

"One of the things the NCAA needs to look at is, if a kid signs with an agent and he doesn't get drafted, welcome him back," said Kerr. "Why not? What's the harm? We talk about amateurism and all this stuff, but if you're truly trying to do what's right for the kid, and the kid declares for the draft and doesn't get drafted, you know what? Welcome him back. Do something good for the kids."

Kerr isn't the first to speak up in favor of empowering student-athletes. Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy recently ripped the NCAA and the NBA's one-and-done rule, striking a similar chord as Kerr by saying the NCAA doesn't care about its athletes.

"They certainly don't care about the athlete," Van Gundy said recently. "They're going to act like they're appalled by all these things going on in college basketball. Please, it's ridiculous and it's all coming down on the coaches."

LeBron James and former President Barack Obama have also voiced their opinion of late, calling for the NBA to expand its G League to afford teenagers a viable route to explore outside the NCAA and college options.

"I think it's great," Kerr said of the G League idea. "I think there's lots of things that I think the league and the NCAA can collaborate on. ... The fact that the G League is getting stronger and stronger, we should provide that as an option for high school kids who maybe don't want to go to college."