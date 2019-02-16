Warriors' Stephen Curry gives new uniforms to Davidson then celebrates a comeback victory in the student section

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has a loaded schedule this week between the NBA All-Star Game, the 3-point contest and the media obligations that come with being one of the top players in the game. But because this year's event is located in Charlotte, North Carolina, the same state of his alma mater Davidson, he was able to carve time out on Friday to watch his team snag a 80-72 comeback win over St. Joseph's.

The Wildcats trailed by seven at halftime, but with Curry courtside, outscored the visiting Hawks by 15 in the final 20 minutes that elicited quite a celebration from the former Davidson great.

Steph had some fun with Davidson's student section after a W 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rqnXnfHLKH — ESPN (@espn) February 16, 2019

Curry came bearing gifts for his visit, too. Before the game, he equipped the team with some slick new uniforms -- custom Curry style branded by Under Armour -- to outfit them for Friday's game.

Curry is something of a good luck charm for the Wildcats. In addition to being on hand to equip the team with new uniforms and to watch them take out Saint Joseph's, they improved to 10-2 in the Atlantic 10 to take the top spot in the league standings with six games left on the regular season slate. In Curry's final two seasons at Davidson, they won 56 total games with him leading the way, including four NCAA Tournament victories that peaked with a run in his penultimate college season with a run to the Elite Eight.