Successful Division II coach, former Kansas player, seriously injured after crashing car into bridge pillar

Washburn University men's basketball coach Brett Ballard was seriously injured Tuesday night after his car hit a bridge pillar in Topeka, Kansas, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, per KSNT News. Ballard, who played collegiately at Kansas, is entering his ninth season at Division II Washburn, compiling a career record of 167-79.

Per the Kansas Highway Patrol, Ballard's Ford F-150 left the roadway in the westbound lane on I-470 near mile-marker 183 along the Kansas turnpike before hitting a delineator post, the embankment and a bridge pillar.

Ballard, 46, was wearing a seatbelt. No further updates on his condition have been provided.

Washburn University President JuliAnn Mazachek issued a statement on Wednesday.

"We are deeply saddened to share that Coach Brett Ballard was seriously injured in a car accident last evening," Mazacheck said. "Our hearts are with Coach Ballard, his family, the men's basketball program and all who are affected during this difficult time. We ask our community to keep them in their thoughts during this time of recovery and to respect the family's privacy. The university will share additional information when appropriate."

Ballard led Washburn to the Division II Final Four during the 2024-25 season, finishing with a 30-4 record.

The news was a shock to other Washburn coaches.

"Coach Ballard is a great friend of mine and obviously what he has done for Washburn and, you know, who he is as a person and his family," Washburn football coach Zach Watkins said. "But (I) texted his wife this morning and got the latest information and we prayed for him here as a team before practice and, you know, our thoughts are with him and his family. When something happens to your family, it affects you and so we're getting off the practice field and going to see what we can do to help right now and praying for him."

Ballard played two years for the Jayhawks under then-coach Roy Williams from 2000-02 after transferring from Hutchinson Community College in his hometown of Hutchinson, Kansas. Ballard was on teams that appeared in the 2001 NCAA Sweet Sixteen and advanced to the 2002 NCAA Final Four.