Colo. State Rams @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: Colo. State 7-0, Washington 4-2

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Fubo (Try for free)

What to Know

The Washington Huskies will face off against the Colo. State Rams at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Tuesday, the Huskies took their match at home with ease, bagging a 83-56 win over the Tritons.

Washington's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Sahvir Wheeler led the charge by scoring 17 points along with 8 assists and 6 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Braxton Meah, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, Colo. State put another one in the bag on Wednesday to keep their perfect season alive. They came out on top against the Buffaloes by a score of 88-83. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as Colo. State did.

Colo. State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Isaiah Stevens, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 assists. Joel Scott was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Huskies' victory bumped their record up to 4-2. As for the Rams, they pushed their record up to 7-0 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Washington have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Colo. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.