Halftime Report

Eastern Washington is on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 40-39, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Eastern Washington entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Washington step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: Eastern Washington 4-6, Washington 7-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Washington is 3-0 against Eastern Washington since November of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Washington Huskies will be home for the holidays to greet the Eastern Washington Eagles at 9:00 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a three-game winning streak alive.

Washington scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They dodged a bullet and finished off the Redhawks 100-99. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 0:26 mark of the first half, when Washington was facing a 47-31 deficit.

Washington can attribute much of their success to Sahvir Wheeler, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 14 assists. Wheeler continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Wilhelm Breidenbach, who scored 12 points.

Meanwhile, the Eagles were able to grind out a solid win over the Mustangs on Monday, taking the game 62-53. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Eastern Washington has scored all season.

The Huskies are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 7-3 record this season. As for the Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 4-6.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Washington have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Eastern Washington, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given Washington's sizeable advantage in that area, Eastern Washington will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Washington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Washington is a big 15-point favorite against Eastern Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 158 points.

Series History

Washington has won all of the games they've played against Eastern Washington in the last 6 years.