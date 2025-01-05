Who's Playing

Illinois Fighting Illini @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: Illinois 10-3, Washington 10-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.00

What to Know

Washington will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Thursday, Washington was able to grind out a solid victory over Maryland, taking the game 75-69. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Huskies.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Washington to victory, but perhaps none more so than Great Osobor, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Zoom Diallo, who earned 18 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Illinois waltzed into their contest on Thursday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They blew past the Ducks, posting a 109-77 win. The Fighting Illini have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 32 points or more this season.

Tre White was the offensive standout of the matchup as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Kasparas Jakucionis, who went 6 for 11 en route to 16 points plus six assists and six rebounds.

Washington has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season. As for Illinois, their victory bumped their record up to 10-3.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Illinois is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be Washington's seventh straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

Odds

Illinois is a big 8-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155 points.

