UC Davis Aggies @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: UC Davis 0-0, Washington 0-0

When: Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

The UC Davis Aggies will start their season against the Washington Huskies. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Looking back to last season, UC Davis finished on the right side of .500 (19-12), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, Washington also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 17-14.

UC Davis is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 15-14 record against the spread.

UC Davis came up short against Washington when the teams last played back in November of 2017, falling 77-70. Can UC Davis avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Washington is a big 13.5-point favorite against UC Davis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.