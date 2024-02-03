Who's Playing

Washington State Cougars @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: Washington State 15-6, Washington 12-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 3rd at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Last Saturday, the Huskies made easy work of the Utes and carried off a 98-73 victory. The oddsmakers were on Washington's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Washington to victory, but perhaps none more so than Keion Brooks Jr., who scored 27 points. Another player making a difference was Moses Wood, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cougars beat the Buffaloes 78-69 on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Washington State.

Washington State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Isaac Jones, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds. Myles Rice was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

The Huskies' win bumped their record up to 12-9. As for the Cougars, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-6 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Washington just can't miss this season, having made 47.3% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Washington State struggles in that department as they've made 47.7% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Washington came up short against Washington State when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 93-84. Thankfully for Washington, TJ Bamba (who scored 36 points) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Series History

Washington State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.