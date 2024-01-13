Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats @ Washington State Cougars

Current Records: Arizona 12-3, Washington State 11-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Arizona has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Arizona Wildcats and the Washington State Cougars will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. Arizona has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 817 points over their last nine contests.

Arizona has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won nine contests by 19 points or more this season. They put the hurt on the Utes with a sharp 92-73 win on Saturday. The score was close at the half, but Arizona pulled away in the second half with 50 points.

Arizona's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Caleb Love led the charge by scoring 23 points along with six assists and six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Oumar Ballo, who scored 17 points along with nine rebounds.

Even though Washington State has not done well against USC recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Cougars came out on top against the Trojans by a score of 72-64.

Isaac Jones was the offensive standout of the matchup as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds. Jaylen Wells was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with five rebounds.

The Wildcats pushed their record up to 12-3 with that victory, which was their eighth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 98.6 points per game. As for the Cougars, their victory bumped their record up to 11-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arizona have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.1 rebounds per game (they're ranked fifth in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like Washington State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Arizona was able to grind out a solid win over Washington State in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, winning 63-58. Will Arizona repeat their success, or does Washington State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Arizona has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington State.