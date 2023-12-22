Halftime Report

Washington State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 33-27 lead against Boise State.

Washington State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Boise State Broncos @ Washington State Cougars

Current Records: Boise State 8-3, Washington State 8-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Boise State has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Washington State Cougars in a holiday battle at 11:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Boise State knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matches -- so hopefully Washington State likes a good challenge.

Boise State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 23 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Titans on Sunday as the Broncos made off with a 88-65 win. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 54-25.

Max Rice was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 24 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of O'Mar Stanley, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, Washington State's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 69-61 to the Broncos. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Washington State has scored all season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Isaac Jones, who scored 16 points along with nine rebounds.

Even though they lost, Washington State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Santa Clara only pulled down six offensive rebounds.

The Broncos' win was their 20th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.9 points per game. As for the Cougars, their loss dropped their record down to 8-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Boise State and Washington State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Boise State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Washington State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Boise State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-2-1 against the spread).

Odds

Washington State is a slight 2-point favorite against Boise State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boise State has won both of the games they've played against Washington State in the last 2 years.