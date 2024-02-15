Who's Playing

California Golden Bears @ Washington State Cougars

Current Records: California 10-14, Washington State 18-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

California has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Washington State Cougars will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. California is expected to lose this one by 9.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Saturday, the Golden Bears were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 61-60 to the Bruins.

Despite their loss, California saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Fardaws Aimaq, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Aimaq has been hot recently, having posted 12 or more rebounds the last three times he's played. Less helpful for California was Keonte Kennedy's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Washington State came tearing into Saturday's match with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Ducks by a score of 62-56. After a 89-84 finish the last time they played, Washington State and the Ducks decided to play a little more cautiously this time around.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Washington State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Myles Rice, who almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine rebounds. Rice didn't help Washington State's cause all that much against the Beavers on Thursday but the same can't be said for this match. Jaylen Wells was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with two steals.

The Golden Bears' defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-14. As for the Cougars, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: California have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Washington State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

California was able to grind out a solid win over the Cougars in their previous meeting back in January, winning 81-75. The rematch might be a little tougher for California since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Washington State is a big 9.5-point favorite against California, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

Washington State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against California.