Halftime Report

Colorado is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 27-23 lead against Washington State.

Colorado entered the matchup having won seven straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it eight, or will Washington State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Colorado Buffaloes @ Washington State Cougars

Current Records: Colorado 22-9, Washington State 23-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 15, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 15, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars and the Colorado Buffaloes are set to clash at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in a Pac-12 postseason contest. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Washington State had to travel to play their first game of the season, but the final result was worth the trip. They took down the Cardinal 79-62 on Thursday. The over/under was set at 141 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Washington State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Isaac Jones, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds. Jaylen Wells was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Colorado waltzed into their match on Thursday with six straight wins but they left with seven. They walked away with a 72-58 win over the Utes. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.3% better than the opposition, as Colorado's was.

Colorado's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from KJ Simpson, who shot 4-for-6 from deep and dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. Simpson didn't help Colorado's cause all that much against Oregon State on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Eddie Lampkin Jr., who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Cougars are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 13 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 24-8 record this season. As for the Buffaloes, their victory bumped their record up to 23-9.

Going forward, Washington State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Washington State was able to grind out a solid victory over Colorado in their previous meeting back in January, winning 78-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Washington State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Colorado is a slight 2-point favorite against Washington State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138 points.

Series History

Colorado has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington State.