Who's Playing

Colorado Buffaloes @ Washington State Cougars

Current Records: Colorado 15-5, Washington State 14-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Colorado Buffaloes and the Washington State Cougars are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. Colorado has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Washington typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Colorado proved too difficult a challenge. They strolled past the Huskies with points to spare, taking the game 98-81.

Colorado's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was J'Vonne Hadley, who scored 24 points. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. Cody Williams was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

Meanwhile, Washington State's and Utah's matchup on Wednesday was close at halftime, but Washington State turned on the heat in the second half with 46 points. Everything went the Cougars' way against the Utes as the Cougars made off with a 79-57 win. The oddsmakers were on Washington State's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Washington State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Isaac Jones out in front who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds. Another player making a difference was Oscar Cluff, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds.

The Buffaloes are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 13 games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-5 record this season. As for the Cougars, their victory bumped their record up to 14-6.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Colorado hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.9 points per game. However, it's not like Washington State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Colorado is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Colorado is playing on the road, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Washington State is a slight 1-point favorite against Colorado, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Buffaloes as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colorado has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington State.