Who's Playing

Miss. State Bulldogs @ Washington State Cougars

Current Records: Miss. State 3-0, Washington State 2-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Miss. State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will face off against the Washington State Cougars at 12:00 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Miss. State proved on Tuesday. They blew past the Lions, posting a 81-54 win at home.

Jimmy Bell Jr. was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cougars strolled past the Panthers with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 83-65. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Washington State.

Washington State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Oscar Cluff, who earned 17 points. Another player making a difference was Isaac Jones, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 3-0. As for the Cougars, their win bumped their record up to 2-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miss. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Washington State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 44.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.