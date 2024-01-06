Who's Playing

Oregon Ducks @ Washington State Cougars

Current Records: Oregon 11-3, Washington State 10-4

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Washington State Cougars and the Oregon Ducks are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. Washington State will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Last Thursday, the Cougars were able to grind out a solid victory over the Beavers, taking the game 65-58.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Washington State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Oscar Cluff, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. Cluff continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Andrej Jakimovski, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds.

Oregon aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Thursday extended their overall winning streak to four. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 76-74 victory over the Huskies.

Oregon's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kwame Evans Jr, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. Jermaine Couisnard was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with eight rebounds.

The Cougars' victory bumped their record up to 10-4. As for the Ducks, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-3 record this season.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Washington State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters.

Washington State came up short against Oregon in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 75-70. Will Washington State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Washington State is a slight 1-point favorite against Oregon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Oregon has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington State.