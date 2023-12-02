Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ Washington State Cougars

Current Records: Portland State 6-1, Washington State 5-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

What to Know

The Portland State Vikings will head out on the road to face off against the Washington State Cougars at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Portland State proved on Tuesday. Not to be outdone by the Pilots, the Vikings got past the Pilots on a last-second layup courtesy of Ismail Habib with but a second left in the second quarter. Portland State was down 35-23 with 3:12 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy one-point victory.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Portland State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Isaiah Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 10 rebounds. Habib was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

Meanwhile, Washington State had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 30.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Monday. They walked away with a 82-72 victory over the Eagles.

Among those leading the charge was Myles Rice, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 2 assists. Another player making a difference was Rueben Chinyelu, who scored 11 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Vikings' win bumped their record up to 6-1. As for the Cougars, they have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 5-1 record.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Portland State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Washington State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Portland State came up short against Washington State in their previous meeting back in December of 2020, falling 69-60. Can Portland State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Washington State has won both of the games they've played against Portland State in the last 8 years.