Who's Playing

USC Trojans @ Washington State Cougars

Current Records: USC 11-16, Washington State 21-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $33.00

What to Know

USC is 8-2 against the Cougars since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The pair will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. Washington State is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop USC in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Saturday, USC's game was all tied up 34-34 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Bruins by a score of 62-56. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.3% better than the opposition, as USC's was.

USC's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Boogie Ellis, who scored 24 points along with five rebounds. Kobe Johnson was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with four steals.

Meanwhile, Washington State unfortunately witnessed the end of their eight-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 73-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Sun Devils. Washington State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Isaac Jones, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Trojans' win ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-16. As for the Cougars, their loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 21-7.

USC came up short against the Cougars when the teams last played back in January, falling 72-64. Can USC avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Washington State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against USC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cougars slightly, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 138 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

USC has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington State.