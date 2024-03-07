Who's Playing

Washington Huskies @ Washington State Cougars

Current Records: Washington 16-14, Washington State 23-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Washington State Cougars and the Washington Huskies are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on March 7th at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. Washington State will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Even though Washington State has not done well against the Bruins recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Cougars came out on top against the Bruins by a score of 77-65. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 13:34 mark of the first half, when Washington State was facing a 19-6 deficit.

Washington State can attribute much of their success to Jaylen Wells, who scored 27 points. Another player making a difference was Myles Rice, who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Washington on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 82-75 to the Trojans. Washington has struggled against the Trojans recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

Washington's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Koren Johnson, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds and two steals, and Keion Brooks Jr. who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Cougars are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 23-7 record this season. As for the Huskies, their loss dropped their record down to 16-14.

Thursday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Washington State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Washington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Washington State skirted past the Huskies 90-87 in their previous meeting back in February. Does Washington State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Huskies turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Washington State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.