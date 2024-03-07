Who's Playing

Washington Huskies @ Washington State Cougars

Current Records: Washington 16-14, Washington State 23-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.23

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Washington State Cougars and the Washington Huskies are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on March 7th at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. Washington State will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Even though Washington State has not done well against UCLA recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Cougars came out on top against the Bruins by a score of 77-65. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 13:34 mark of the first half, when Washington State was facing a 19-6 deficit.

Washington State can attribute much of their success to Jaylen Wells, who scored 27 points. Another player making a difference was Myles Rice, who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Washington last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 82-75 to the Trojans. Washington has struggled against USC recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

Washington's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Koren Johnson, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds and two steals, and Keion Brooks Jr. who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Cougars are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 23-7 record this season. As for the Huskies, their loss dropped their record down to 16-14.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Washington State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.1 points per game. However, it's not like Washington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Washington State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

Odds

Washington State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Washington State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.