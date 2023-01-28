Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Washington State

Current Records: Arizona State 15-6; Washington State 9-14

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum at 8 p.m. ET Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Sun Devils were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 69-66 to the Washington Huskies. Despite the defeat, ASU got a solid performance out of guard Frankie Collins, who had 15 points and six assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Washington State Cougars were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 63-58 to the Arizona Wildcats. A silver lining for the Cougars was the play of guard Justin Powell, who had 15 points in addition to nine boards.

ASU is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

The Sun Devils are now 15-6 while Washington State sits at 9-14. ASU is 2-3 after losses this season, Washington State 5-7.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.89

Odds

The Cougars are a 3.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Arizona State have won eight out of their last 13 games against Washington State.