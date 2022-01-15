Who's Playing

California @ Washington State

Current Records: California 9-8; Washington State 9-7

What to Know

The California Golden Bears lost both of their matches to the Washington State Cougars last season on scores of 60-71 and 51-82, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Golden Bears and Washington State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. Neither California nor the Cougars could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

California came up short against the Washington Huskies on Wednesday, falling 64-55. Guard Jordan Shepherd (12 points) was the top scorer for California.

Meanwhile, Washington State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 62-57 to the Stanford Cardinal. Washington State's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Mouhamed Gueye, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Golden Bears are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.99

Odds

The Cougars are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington State and California both have five wins in their last ten games.

Feb 18, 2021 - Washington State 82 vs. California 51

Jan 07, 2021 - Washington State 71 vs. California 60

Feb 19, 2020 - California 66 vs. Washington State 57

Jan 09, 2020 - California 73 vs. Washington State 66

Mar 02, 2019 - California 76 vs. Washington State 69

Jan 17, 2019 - Washington State 82 vs. California 59

Feb 22, 2018 - Washington State 78 vs. California 76

Jan 13, 2018 - Washington State 78 vs. California 53

Jan 14, 2017 - California 58 vs. Washington State 54

Feb 21, 2016 - California 80 vs. Washington State 62

Injury Report for Washington State

Matt DeWolf: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Tony Miller: Game-Time Decision (Shoulder)

DJ Rodman: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Dishon Jackson: Out (Undisclosed)

Myles Rice: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for California