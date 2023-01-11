Who's Playing

California @ Washington State

Current Records: California 3-13; Washington State 7-10

What to Know

The California Golden Bears have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. California and the Washington State Cougars will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET Wednesday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. The Golden Bears have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Washington State and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 19 of 2020.

Everything went California's way against the Stanford Cardinal last Friday as they made off with a 92-70 victory. California can attribute much of their success to guard DeJuan Clayton, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and six dimes.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Washington State and the Arizona Wildcats this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Cougars wrapped it up with a 74-61 win on the road. Forward Mouhamed Gueye was the offensive standout of the game for Washington State, dropping a double-double on 24 points and 14 boards.

The Golden Bears are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-1 ATS in away games but only 7-9 all in all.

California is now 3-13 while Washington State sits at 7-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: California is stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average. The Cougars have experienced some struggles of their own as they are fifth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.61

Odds

The Cougars are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Washington State have won eight out of their last 13 games against California.