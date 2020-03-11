Washington State vs. Colorado odds, line: 2020 Pac-12 Tournament picks, predictions from proven model

Get ready for a Pac-12 tournament first round battle as the Colorado Buffaloes and the Washington State Cougars will face off at 11:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. Washington State is 15-16 overall, while Colorado is 21-10. Colorado won the regular season meeting on Jan. 23, 78-56. The Buffaloes are favored by 9.5-points in the latest Colorado vs. Washington State odds, and the over-under is set at 137. Before entering any Washington State vs. Colorado picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college basketball odds for Washington State vs. Colorado:

Colorado vs. Washington State spread: Colorado -9.5

Colorado vs. Washington State over-under: 137 points

Colorado vs. Washington State money line: Colorado -521, Washington State +394

What you need to know about Colorado

The Buffaloes fell 74-72 in overtime to the Utah Utes on Saturday. Tyler Bey posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Utah hit three free throws with 0.6 seconds left to seal the defeat for Colorado. McKinley Wright IV had 20 points and six rebounds. The Buffaloes lost their final four regular season games, and they have shot under 30 percent from three-point range during the losing streak.

Despite their recent losing skid, the Buffaloes will be confident they can secure a victory on Wednesday night. That's because Colorado is 7-3 in its last 10 meetings against Washington State.

What you need to know about Washington State

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- the two teams combined for 36 turnovers -- the Arizona State Sun Devils prevailed over the Cougars 83-74 this past Saturday. CJ Elleby had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 2-for-19 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court. Washington State rallied from 17 points down but Arizona State pulled away by scoring 18 of the game's final 27 points. Tony Miller led the Cougars with 21 points.

