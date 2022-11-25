Who's Playing

Detroit @ Washington State

Current Records: Detroit 3-3; Washington State 2-2

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Detroit Titans at 4 p.m. ET on Friday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. These two teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.

The Cougars can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They put the hurt on the Eastern Washington Eagles with a sharp 82-56 win. Washington State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Jabe Mullins led the charge as he shot 8-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and seven boards. Mullins' performance made up for a slower matchup against the Prairie View A&M Panthers last Tuesday. Mullins' points were the most he has had all year.

As for Detroit, they have more to be thankful for after their game against the Charlotte 49ers on Wednesday. The Titans blew past Charlotte 70-49.

Their wins bumped Washington State to 2-2 and Detroit to 3-3. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET

Friday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.