On Thursday, the No. 7 seed Washington State Cougars battle against the No. 10 seed Drake Bulldogs in a 2024 NCAA Tournament East Region contest. The Bulldogs are playing well right now, entering March Madness on a five-game winning streak. On March 10, Drake beat Indiana State 84-80 in the MVC Championship Game. Meanwhile, Washington State lost 58-52 in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Tipoff from the Chi Health Center Omaha in Nebraska is set for 10:05 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 1-point favorites in the latest Drake vs. Washington State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 139.

Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Drake vs. Washington State:

Drake vs. Washington State spread: Bulldogs -1

Drake vs. Washington State over/under: 139 points

Drake vs. Washington State money line: Bulldogs -116, Cougars -104

WSU: 17-15-1 ATS this season

DRKE: 18-15 ATS this season

Why Drake can cover

Junior guard Tucker DeVries has been this year's standout for the Bulldogs. The Iowa native leads the team in scoring (21.8), assists (3.6) and steals (1.6). He's also shooting 36% from 3-point range on 7.2 attempts per game. He dropped 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists against Indiana State in the MVC Final.

Junior guard Atin Wright is another three-level scorer. Wright bursts into the lane and owns a reliable jumper from the outside. The California native averages 13.9 points and two assists and shoots 41% from beyond the arc. On March 9 versus Bradley, Wright logged 20 points and three boards.

Why Washington State can cover

Senior forward Isaac Jones is a downhill scoring force. Jones excels at finishing through contact and soars above the rim for slams. The Washington native ranks first on the team in scoring (15.4) and rebounds (7.4). On March 7 against Washington, Jones recorded 20 points and 10 rebounds. This was his 10th double-double of the season.

Junior forward Jaylen Wells is a smooth scorer. Wells can shoot right over most defenders and has good bounce in the paint. He is averaging 12.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest. In the Pac-12 semifinal loss to Colorado, Wells notched 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

How to make Drake vs. Washington State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 149 points.

