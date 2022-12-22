The George Washington Colonials will open the 2022 Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii with a first-round game against the Washington State Cougars on Thursday night. Washington State has lost four of its last five games following a 65-59 setback against then-No. 11 Baylor in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge on Sunday. George Washington snapped a two-game losing streak with an 83-71 win over Coppin State on Dec. 13.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Cougars are favored by 11 points in the latest Washington State vs. George Washington odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 136.5.

Washington State vs. George Washington spread: Washington State -11

Washington State vs. George Washington over/under: 136.5 points

Washington State vs. George Washington money line: Washington State -700, George Washington +475

Why Washington State can cover

Washington State has lost four of its last five games, but its last three losses have each come by six points or fewer. The Cougars have covered the spread in two of their last three games and have been able to get some valuable experience playing on the road in the process. They are led by junior guard TJ Bamba, who is averaging 16.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Junior guard Jabe Mullins is scoring 14.5 points, while sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye (12.6) and junior guard Justin Powell (11.9) round out the double-digit scorers. George Washington has lost four of its first 10 games, despite not playing a single ranked opponent. The Colonials have only played one team from a major conference, so they are not prepared for this matchup.

Why George Washington can cover

George Washington has been extremely undervalued in the betting market since the end of last season, covering the spread in 10 of its last 14 games. The Colonials snapped a two-game losing streak with an 83-71 win over Coppin State last Tuesday, covering the 7-point spread in the process. They were led by James Bishop IV, who poured in 30 points on 10 of 20 shooting, including 5 of 11 from beyond the arc.

Bishop has been one of the top scorers in college basketball so far this season, averaging 22.2 points per game. Senior guard Brendan Adams is scoring 16.9 points and grabbing 5.0 rebounds, while senior forward Ricky Lindo Jr. is adding 10.5 points and 7.7 boards. Washington State has lost four of its last five games, despite being favored or an underdog of six points or less in four of those contests.

