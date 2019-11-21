Washington State vs. Nebraska Omaha: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Washington State vs. Nebraska Omaha basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington State (home) vs. Nebraska Omaha (away)
Current Records: Washington State 2-1; Nebraska Omaha 2-3
What to Know
Washington State's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum.
Washington State had enough points to win and then some against the Idaho State Bengals on Sunday, taking their contest 72-61.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Nebraska Omaha, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 93-68 punch to the gut against the Dayton Flyers. A silver lining for the Mavericks was the play of G JT Gibson, who had 21 points.
Washington State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past two games.
Washington State's win lifted them to 2-1 while Nebraska Omaha's defeat dropped them down to 2-3. We'll see if Washington State can repeat their recent success or if Nebraska Omaha bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cougars are a solid 7-point favorite against the Mavericks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 143
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
