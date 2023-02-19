Who's Playing

Oregon @ Washington State

Current Records: Oregon 15-12; Washington State 12-15

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars will play host again and welcome the Oregon Ducks to Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Sunday. The Cougars are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Washington State didn't have too much trouble with the Oregon State Beavers at home this past Thursday as they won 80-62. Four players on Washington State scored in the double digits: forward Mouhamed Gueye (21), forward DJ Rodman (18), guard TJ Bamba (14), and forward Andrej Jakimovski (13).

Meanwhile, Oregon was just a bucket short of a win this past Wednesday and fell 72-71 to the Washington Huskies. The losing side was boosted by center N'Faly Dante, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 13 boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Washington State is expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 13-point spread this past Thursday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Washington State's victory lifted them to 12-15 while Oregon's defeat dropped them down to 15-12. In their win, Washington State relied heavily on Mouhamed Gueye, who had 21 points. the Ducks will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Cougars are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Ducks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oregon have won nine out of their last 13 games against Washington State.