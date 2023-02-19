Who's Playing
Oregon @ Washington State
Current Records: Oregon 15-12; Washington State 12-15
What to Know
The Washington State Cougars' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Oregon Ducks at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 19 at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. The Cougars are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Washington State strolled past the Oregon State Beavers with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 80-62. Four players on Washington State scored in the double digits: forward Mouhamed Gueye (21), forward DJ Rodman (18), guard TJ Bamba (14), and forward Andrej Jakimovski (13).
Meanwhile, Oregon was just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 72-71 to the Washington Huskies. The losing side was boosted by center N'Faly Dante, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 13 boards.
Washington State's win lifted them to 12-15 while Oregon's defeat dropped them down to 15-12. On Thursday Washington State relied heavily on Mouhamed Gueye, who had 21 points. It will be up to Oregon's defense to limit his damage on Sunday.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Oregon have won nine out of their last 13 games against Washington State.
- Dec 01, 2022 - Oregon 74 vs. Washington State 60
- Mar 05, 2022 - Washington State 94 vs. Oregon 74
- Feb 14, 2022 - Oregon 62 vs. Washington State 59
- Feb 04, 2021 - Washington State 74 vs. Oregon 71
- Jan 16, 2020 - Washington State 72 vs. Oregon 61
- Mar 13, 2019 - Oregon 84 vs. Washington State 51
- Mar 06, 2019 - Oregon 72 vs. Washington State 61
- Jan 27, 2019 - Oregon 78 vs. Washington State 58
- Mar 07, 2018 - Oregon 64 vs. Washington State 62
- Mar 01, 2018 - Washington State 78 vs. Oregon 76
- Feb 11, 2018 - Oregon 84 vs. Washington State 57
- Jan 07, 2017 - Oregon 85 vs. Washington State 66
- Feb 24, 2016 - Oregon 76 vs. Washington State 62