Who's Playing

Oregon @ Washington State

Current Records: Oregon 15-12; Washington State 12-15

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Oregon Ducks at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 19 at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. The Cougars are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Washington State strolled past the Oregon State Beavers with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 80-62. Four players on Washington State scored in the double digits: forward Mouhamed Gueye (21), forward DJ Rodman (18), guard TJ Bamba (14), and forward Andrej Jakimovski (13).

Meanwhile, Oregon was just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 72-71 to the Washington Huskies. The losing side was boosted by center N'Faly Dante, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 13 boards.

Washington State's win lifted them to 12-15 while Oregon's defeat dropped them down to 15-12. On Thursday Washington State relied heavily on Mouhamed Gueye, who had 21 points. It will be up to Oregon's defense to limit his damage on Sunday.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oregon have won nine out of their last 13 games against Washington State.