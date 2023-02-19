The Oregon Ducks (15-12) handed Washington State (12-15) a 14-point loss at home when they played earlier in the season, but when they meet for the second time on Sunday, the Cougars come into the matchup as the narrow favorite. Since leaving with a goose egg on the stat sheet against Colorado on January 22, Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye has averaged 16.8 points over his last six starts. He scored 19 points against Oregon in December, and will be looking to keep up his offensive play in Sunday's showdown.

Tip-off from the Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, where Washington State is 9-3 this season, is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Cougars are favored by 1 point in the latest Washington State vs. Oregon odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 134.5.

Washington State vs. Oregon spread: Washington State -1

Washington State vs. Oregon over/under: 134.5 points

Washington State vs. Oregon money line: Washington State -110, Oregon +100

What you need to know about Washington State

The Cougars didn't have too much trouble with the Oregon State Beavers at home this past Thursday, securing a 80-62 win. Washington State got double-digit scores from four players: Gueye (21points), forwards DJ Rodman (18) and Andrej Jakimovski (13), as well as guard TJ Bamba (14). Washington State hit nearly 60% of its shots from the field and made 58.3% of its 3-pointers.

The shooting from distance is a stark contrast to what the Cougars did in their previous meeting with Oregon, where they made just 3-of-14 shots from deep. One thing opponents have been able to do successfully against the Ducks in recent games is force turnovers, and the opposition has snagged 40 total steals over Oregon's last five games. Rodman and Gueye each had two steals against the Ducks, and will be looking to poach away a few balls when they get the chance on Sunday.

What you need to know about Oregon

Oregon came up just short its last time out on Wednesday in a one-point defeat to Washington, 72-71. Center N'Faly Dante was the leading scorer for the Ducks, and he posted a double-double on 19 points and 13 boards. Oregon also got a solid effort from Jermaine Couisnard, as he put up 18 points and five rebounds in the loss.

The Ducks have done most of their offensive damage this season inside the 3-point arc, where they have made 54% of their attempts. Even though Oregon has won just once in its last three games, it has seen those opponents make just 69.2% of their free throws. That trend appears likely to continue on Sunday, as the Cougars have made just 63.9% of theirs over the last four games.

