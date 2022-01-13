Who's Playing

Stanford @ Washington State

Current Records: Stanford 9-4; Washington State 9-6

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Washington State and the Stanford Cardinal will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with Stanford winning the first 75-60 at home and the Cougars taking the second 85-76.

Washington State didn't have too much trouble with the Utah Utes on the road this past Saturday as they won 77-61. Five players on Washington State scored in the double digits: guard Tyrell Roberts (17), guard Michael Flowers (12), guard Noah Williams (11), forward Mouhamed Gueye (11), and forward Andrej Jakimovski (10).

Meanwhile, Stanford didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Southern California Trojans on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 75-69 win. The Cardinal's forward Harrison Ingram looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Cougars to 9-6 and Stanford to 9-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Washington State and Stanford clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Stanford have won nine out of their last ten games against Washington State.