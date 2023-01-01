Who's Playing
USC @ Washington State
Current Records: USC 11-3; Washington State 5-9
What to Know
The Washington State Cougars are 0-12 against the USC Trojans since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Washington State and USC will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3 p.m. ET at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. The Trojans will be strutting in after a win while the Cougars will be stumbling in from a loss.
Washington State was just a bucket short of a victory on Friday and fell 67-66 to the UCLA Bruins. Despite the defeat, Washington State had strong showings from forward Mouhamed Gueye, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 18 rebounds, and forward DJ Rodman, who had 19 points in addition to five boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Gueye has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, USC wrapped up 2022 with an 80-67 win over the Washington Huskies. Guard Boogie Ellis was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Trojans, picking up 27 points along with seven rebounds.
The Cougars are now 5-9 while USC sits at 11-3. USC is 9-1 after wins this year, and Washington State is 3-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
USC have won all of the games they've played against Washington State in the last eight years.
- Feb 20, 2022 - USC 62 vs. Washington State 60
- Dec 04, 2021 - USC 63 vs. Washington State 61
- Feb 13, 2021 - USC 76 vs. Washington State 65
- Jan 16, 2021 - USC 85 vs. Washington State 77
- Feb 15, 2020 - USC 70 vs. Washington State 51
- Jan 02, 2020 - USC 65 vs. Washington State 56
- Feb 02, 2019 - USC 93 vs. Washington State 84
- Dec 31, 2017 - USC 89 vs. Washington State 71
- Mar 01, 2017 - USC 87 vs. Washington State 64
- Feb 04, 2017 - USC 86 vs. Washington State 77
- Jan 28, 2016 - USC 81 vs. Washington State 71
- Jan 01, 2016 - USC 90 vs. Washington State 77