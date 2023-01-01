Who's Playing

USC @ Washington State

Current Records: USC 11-3; Washington State 5-9

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars are 0-12 against the USC Trojans since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Washington State and USC will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3 p.m. ET at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. The Trojans will be strutting in after a win while the Cougars will be stumbling in from a loss.

Washington State was just a bucket short of a victory on Friday and fell 67-66 to the UCLA Bruins. Despite the defeat, Washington State had strong showings from forward Mouhamed Gueye, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 18 rebounds, and forward DJ Rodman, who had 19 points in addition to five boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Gueye has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, USC wrapped up 2022 with an 80-67 win over the Washington Huskies. Guard Boogie Ellis was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Trojans, picking up 27 points along with seven rebounds.

The Cougars are now 5-9 while USC sits at 11-3. USC is 9-1 after wins this year, and Washington State is 3-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

USC have won all of the games they've played against Washington State in the last eight years.