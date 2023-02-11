Who's Playing

Washington @ Washington State

Current Records: Washington 13-12; Washington State 10-15

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Washington State Cougars are heading back home. The Cougars and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with Washington State winning the first 78-70 at home and Washington taking the second 78-70.

Washington State was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and that's exactly how things played out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 76-52 punch to the gut against the UCLA Bruins. Forward Mouhamed Gueye had a rough night: he played for 31 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, Washington was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 80-74 to the USC Trojans. Despite the loss, Washington had strong showings from forward Keion Brooks Jr., who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds, and guard Keyon Menifield, who had 21 points.

The Cougars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Washington State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The losses put Washington State at 10-15 and Washington at 13-12. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington State is stumbling into the contest with the 21st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.9 on average. Washington has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 31st worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Cougars are a solid 7-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington have won eight out of their last 14 games against Washington State.