No. 18 Washington State (23-7, 14-5 Pac-12) will wrap up an impressive regular season when it hosts rival Washington (16-14, 8-11) on Thursday night. The Cougars have won 10 of their last 11 games, including a 77-65 win over UCLA on Saturday. They are a half-game back of Arizona for first place in the Pac-12 standings. Washington has alternated between wins and losses in six straight games, falling to USC in an 82-75 final on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. Washington State is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Washington State vs. Washington odds, while the over/under is 149.5 points via SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Washington vs. Washington State picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2023-24 season on a 141-100 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 26-17 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Washington vs. Washington State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Washington State vs. Washington spread: Washington State -6.5

Washington State vs. Washington over/under: 149.5 points

Washington State vs. Washington money line: Washington State: -276, Washington: +221

Washington State vs. Washington picks: See picks here

Why Washington State can cover

Washington State has achieved its highest ranking since 2008 and has tied a program record for most conference victories in a season. The Cougars picked up wins over USC and UCLA last week, staying in contention for the Pac-12 regular-season title. They covered the spread as 8-point favorites in their 77-65 win over the Bruins, as junior forward Jaylen Wells poured in 27 points.

Arizona still has two games remaining in the regular season, so Washington State can keep itself in the hunt for the title with a win on Thursday. The Cougars are 15-1 at home this season, and they already beat Washington on the road in overtime last month. They have covered the spread in 11 of their last 15 games, while the Huskies are 6-14 in their last 20 road games.

Why Washington can cover

Washington has been the profitable team to back in this head-to-head series, covering the spread in four of the last six meetings. The Huskies came up just short as 1-point home underdogs in their overtime loss to Washington State last month, despite a 35-point outing from senior forward Keion Brooks Jr. He has scored at least 15 points in 13 consecutive games, including 32 points against UCLA last Thursday.

The Huskies were 3-point favorites in their 94-77 win over the Bruins, as Brooks knocked down a career-high six 3-pointers. He is averaging a team-high 21.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, while senior guard Sahvir Wheeler is adding 14.3 points and 6.0 assists per game. Washington has covered the spread in five of its last six games played on a Thursday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Washington State vs. Washington picks

The model has simulated Washington vs. Washington State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Washington State vs. Washington, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 141-100 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.