Washington to retire Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas' No. 2 Huskies jersey

Former Washington Huskies standout and current Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas will have his jersey retired by his alma mater, the school announced Thursday. In a statement from athletic director Jen Cohen, Thomas is being honored not only for his contributions on the floor, but his determination and perseverance off it.

"I always dreamed of becoming a Husky, playing in Hec Ed and earning my degree from Washington, and to know that my name will live there forever means the world to me." - @isaiahthomas #2TheRafters



>> https://t.co/ufl41RF20f pic.twitter.com/Dd4Gvnk6jA — UW Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) December 14, 2017

"Isaiah's heart, competitiveness, grit, determination and perseverance through challenges define what it means to be a Husky," Cohen said. "He has faced obstacles at every stage of his journey, and it is my hope that his jersey in the rafters will serve as an inspiration to many more young men and women throughout the state, to know that anything is possible."

Thomas' No. 2 jersey will be floated into the rafters on Feb. 15, 2018, in a game against Utah. He will be the third men's basketball player to have his jersey retired by the school, joining Bob Houbregs and Brandon Roy.

"Words can't describe how grateful I am to receive this honor," Thomas said. "The University of Washington provided me the opportunity and support to pursue my dream of playing professional basketball, but it has also shaped who I am as a person."

Thomas was at Washington from 2008-11 and in that span Washington won a regular-season Pac-10 title, two Pac-10 Tournament championships and made three trips to the NCAA Tournament. Thomas also led the Huskies to a Sweet 16 appearance and averaged 16.4 points and 4 assists in his three-years at UW that went down as the winningest stretch in the history of the program.