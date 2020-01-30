Washington vs. Arizona: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Washington vs. Arizona basketball game
Who's Playing
Arizona @ Washington
Current Records: Arizona 13-6; Washington 12-9
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Washington Huskies are heading back home. Washington and the Arizona Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET tonight at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.
The matchup between the Huskies and the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Huskies falling 76-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for the Huskies was the play of forward Isaiah Stewart, who had 23 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks.
Meanwhile, Arizona needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 66-65 to the Arizona State Sun Devils. Guard Dylan Smith had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-10 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 32 minutes on the court.
The Huskies aren't expected to pull this one out (Arizona is favored by 3), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those sticking with Washington against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a 3-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 136
Series History
Arizona have won four out of their last six games against Washington.
- Feb 07, 2019 - Washington 67 vs. Arizona 60
- Feb 03, 2018 - Washington 78 vs. Arizona 75
- Feb 18, 2017 - Arizona 76 vs. Washington 68
- Jan 29, 2017 - Arizona 77 vs. Washington 66
- Feb 06, 2016 - Arizona 77 vs. Washington 72
- Jan 14, 2016 - Arizona 99 vs. Washington 67
-
