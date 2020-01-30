Washington vs. Arizona: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Arizona @ Washington

Current Records: Arizona 13-6; Washington 12-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Washington Huskies are heading back home. Washington and the Arizona Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET tonight at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

The matchup between the Huskies and the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Huskies falling 76-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for the Huskies was the play of forward Isaiah Stewart, who had 23 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, Arizona needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 66-65 to the Arizona State Sun Devils. Guard Dylan Smith had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-10 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 32 minutes on the court.

The Huskies aren't expected to pull this one out (Arizona is favored by 3), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those sticking with Washington against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a 3-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Arizona have won four out of their last six games against Washington.