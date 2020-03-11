Washington vs. Arizona odds, line: 2020 Pac-12 Tournament picks, predictions from advanced computer model

The Arizona Wildcats and the Washington Huskies are set to square off in a Pac-12 tournament first round matchup at 5:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. Washington is 15-16 overall, while the Wildcats are 20-11. The two teams split their regular season meetings, with the Huskies taking the second matchup last Saturday in the finale before the tournament. The Wildcats are favored by six-points in the latest Arizona vs. Washington odds, and the over-under is set at 139. Before entering any Washington vs. Arizona picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 19 of the 2019-20 season on a 75-53 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arizona vs. Washington. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Washington vs. Arizona:

Arizona vs. Washington spread: Arizona -6

Arizona vs. Washington over-under: 139 points

Arizona vs. Washington money line: Arizona -254, Washington +206

What you need to know about Arizona

Arizona enters Wednesday's contest having lost four of its last five games. Despite their recent losing skid, the Wildcats feature an explosive offense that can light up the scoreboard. Arizona is averaging 76.4 points per game this season, which ranks 41st in the nation. The Wildcats are led by Zeke Nnaji, who's averaging 16.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. In his last meeting against the Huskies, Nnaji recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

In addition, Arizona has dominated this series of late. In fact, the Wildcats are 7-3 in their last 10 games against Washington.

What you need to know about Washington

Washington has won three of its last four games, which includes a 69-63 victory over the Wildcats as a 10.5-point underdog. Jaden McDaniels filled the stat sheet in Washington's victory, finishing with 20 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Stewart also had a strong showing, scoring 16 points and grabbing seven rebounds.

And while Washington is just 3-9 in its last 12 meetings against Arizona, the Huskies have fared well against the spread when playing the Wildcats. In fact, Washington is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games against Arizona.

How to make Washington vs. Arizona picks

The model has simulated Arizona vs. Washington 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulation . You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Washington vs. Arizona? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Arizona vs. Washington spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.