We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on the schedule as the Arizona State Sun Devils and Washington Huskies are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Desert Financial Arena. Arizona State is 13-13 overall and 9-3 at home, while Washington is 14-12 overall and 3-5 on the road. These two teams have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings.

Arizona State vs. Washington spread: Arizona State +2.5

Arizona State vs. Washington over/under: 154.5 points

Arizona State vs. Washington money line: Arizona State: +118, Washington: -140

What you need to know about Arizona State

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Sun Devils found out the hard way on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by the Arizona Wildcats on the road and fell 105-60. Despite the defeat, Arizona State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays.

Adam Miller, who scored 16 points along with two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Miller is averaging 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists this season. The Sun Devils are 10-3 in their last 13 games at home and they're 5-1 in their last six home games against Washington.

What you need to know about Washington

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Washington last Saturday, but the final result did not. The Huskies lost 82-80 to the California Golden Bears on a last-minute jump shot from Jalen Celestine. Despite the loss, Washington got a solid performance out of Keion Brooks Jr., who scored 26 points. Brooks Jr. has been hot recently, having posted 20 or more points the last three times he's played.

The Huskies are 5-0 against the spread in their last five meetings against Arizona State, but they've lost 15 of their last 20 games on the road. However, Washington is 9-3 against the spread in its last 12 games played in February.

