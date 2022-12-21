Who's Playing

No. 23 Auburn @ Washington

Current Records: Auburn 9-2; Washington 9-3

What to Know

The Washington Huskies' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the #23 Auburn Tigers at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Huskies will be strutting in after a victory while Auburn will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Everything came up roses for Washington at home against the Idaho State Bengals this past Saturday as the squad secured a 90-55 win. Five players on Washington scored in the double digits: guard Keyon Menifield (13), center Braxton Meah (12), guard PJ Fuller (11), guard Cole Bajema (11), and guard Koren Johnson (11).

Meanwhile, Auburn was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 74-71 to the USC Trojans. Forward Johni Broome put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 16 points along with eight rebounds.

Washington is expected to lose this next one by 4. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Huskies are now 9-3 while the Tigers sit at 9-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington comes into the game boasting the second most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 6.2. But Auburn is even better: they enter the matchup with 7.5 blocked shots per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Tigers are a 4-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.