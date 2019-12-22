Washington vs. Ball State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Washington vs. Ball State basketball game
Who's Playing
Ball State @ No. 22 Washington
Current Records: Ball State 6-4; Washington 8-2
What to Know
The Ball State Cardinals will take on the #22 Washington Huskies in a holiday battle at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stan Sheriff Center. Ball State isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 43 turnovers -- the Cardinals prevailed over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 65-47 last Wednesday. Ball State G Jarron Coleman looked sharp as he had 17 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, if there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Washington coming into their matchup against the Seattle Redhawks last week, the team laid those doubts to rest. Washington blew past Seattle 81-59. The over/under? 140. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Their wins bumped Ball State to 6-4 and Washington to 8-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Cardinals and the Huskies clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Huskies are a solid 6-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 134
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
