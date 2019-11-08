Washington vs. Baylor live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Washington (home) vs. No. 16 Baylor (away)

Current Records: Washington 0-0; Baylor 1-0

Last Season Records: Washington 26-8; Baylor 19-13

What to Know

The Washington Huskies will face off against the Baylor Bears at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Alaska Airlines Center. Washington went 26-8 last year and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the North Carolina Tar Heels 81-59. Baylor was 19-13 last season and is coming off of a 105-61 win against the Cent. Arkansas Bears.

Since the experts predict a loss, Washington will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Center -- Anchorage, Alaska

Alaska Airlines Center -- Anchorage, Alaska TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a 5-point favorite against the Huskies.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.