Washington vs. Gonzaga: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Washington vs. Gonzaga basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 22 Washington (home) vs. No. 9 Gonzaga (away)
Current Records: Washington 7-1; Gonzaga 9-1
What to Know
The #22 Washington Huskies are 0-4 against the #9 Gonzaga Bulldogs since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Sunday. Washington's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Zags at 7 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Huskies are currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, the Huskies took down the Eastern Washington Eagles 90-80. G Quade Green was the offensive standout of the game for the Huskies, as he had 20 points and eight assists.
Meanwhile, Zags were the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They were totally in charge, breezing past the Texas Southern Tigers 101-62. The Bulldogs' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but G Joel Ayayi led the charge as he had 16 points and five assists in addition to nine boards.
Their wins bumped the Huskies to 7-1 and the Bulldogs to 9-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Washington and Zags clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $68.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Huskies.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 144
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against Washington in the last five years.
- Dec 05, 2018 - Gonzaga 81 vs. Washington 79
- Dec 10, 2017 - Gonzaga 97 vs. Washington 70
- Dec 07, 2016 - Gonzaga 98 vs. Washington 71
- Nov 25, 2015 - Gonzaga 80 vs. Washington 64
