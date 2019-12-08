Washington vs. Gonzaga: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

No. 22 Washington (home) vs. No. 9 Gonzaga (away)

Current Records: Washington 7-1; Gonzaga 9-1

What to Know

The #22 Washington Huskies are 0-4 against the #9 Gonzaga Bulldogs since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Sunday. Washington's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Zags at 7 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Huskies are currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, the Huskies took down the Eastern Washington Eagles 90-80. G Quade Green was the offensive standout of the game for the Huskies, as he had 20 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Zags were the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They were totally in charge, breezing past the Texas Southern Tigers 101-62. The Bulldogs' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but G Joel Ayayi led the charge as he had 16 points and five assists in addition to nine boards.

Their wins bumped the Huskies to 7-1 and the Bulldogs to 9-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Washington and Zags clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $68.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Huskies.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against Washington in the last five years.