Washington vs. Houston: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Who's Playing
Houston @ No. 21 Washington
Current Records: Houston 9-3; Washington 10-2
What to Know
The Houston Cougars will take on the #21 Washington Huskies in a holiday battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stan Sheriff Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
The stars were brightly shining for Houston in a 70-59 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Monday. No one put up better numbers for Houston than G Quentin Grimes, who really brought his A game. He had 26 points in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Washington in a 72-61 win over the Hawaii Warriors on Monday. Washington F Isaiah Stewart looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and 13 boards. Stewart has posted a double-double in each of his past four games.
Their wins bumped the Cougars to 9-3 and Washington to 10-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Houston and Washington clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
