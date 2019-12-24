Washington vs. Houston: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Houston @ No. 21 Washington

Current Records: Houston 9-3; Washington 10-2

What to Know

The Houston Cougars will take on the #21 Washington Huskies in a holiday battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stan Sheriff Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

The stars were brightly shining for Houston in a 70-59 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Monday. No one put up better numbers for Houston than G Quentin Grimes, who really brought his A game. He had 26 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Washington in a 72-61 win over the Hawaii Warriors on Monday. Washington F Isaiah Stewart looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and 13 boards. Stewart has posted a double-double in each of his past four games.

Their wins bumped the Cougars to 9-3 and Washington to 10-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Houston and Washington clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.