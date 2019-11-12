Washington vs. Mt St Mary's: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Washington vs. Mount St. Mary's basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington (home) vs. Mt St Mary's (away)
Current Records: Washington 1-0; Mt St Mary's 1-1
Last Season Records: Washington 26-8; Mt St Mary's 9-22
What to Know
The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will face off against the Washington Huskies on the road at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Alaska Airlines Arena. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.
Mt St Mary's had enough points to win and then some against the Gettysburg Bullets on Saturday, taking their contest 75-58.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, Washington took down the Baylor Bears 67-64. Washington's G Nahziah Carter filled up the stat sheet. He had 23 points in addition to seven boards.
The Mountaineers took a serious blow against the Huskies when the teams last met four seasons ago, falling 100-67. Can Mt St Mary's avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Huskies are a big 22-point favorite against the Mountaineers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 136
Series History
Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 19, 2015 - Washington 100 vs. Mt St Mary's 67
