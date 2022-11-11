Who's Playing

North Florida @ Washington

Current Records: North Florida 0-1; Washington 1-0

What to Know

The Washington Huskies' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the North Florida Ospreys at 11 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Huskies and the Weber State Wildcats on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Washington wrapped it up with a 69-52 victory at home. Keion Brooks Jr. (20 points) was the top scorer for Washington.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: North Florida lost to the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Monday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 104-63. Jose Placer had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

This next contest looks promising for Washington, who are favored by a full 12.5 points. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup on Monday, where they covered a 13.5-point spread.

Washington's win lifted them to 1-0 while North Florida's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if the Huskies can repeat their recent success or if the Ospreys bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 11 p.m. ET

Friday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Huskies are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Ospreys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -105

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.