Who's Playing
Oregon @ Washington
Current Records: Oregon 15-11; Washington 13-13
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Washington Huskies are heading back home. The Huskies and the Oregon Ducks will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET Wednesday at Alaska Airlines Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Oregon winning the first 84-56 at home and Washington taking the second 78-67.
Washington was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 56-51 to the Washington State Cougars. Forward Keion Brooks Jr. had a rough night: he played for 32 minutes but put up just eight points on 4-for-16 shooting.
Meanwhile, Oregon came up short against the UCLA Bruins this past Saturday, falling 70-63. Guard Jermaine Couisnard put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points.
Washington is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The losses put the Huskies at 13-13 and the Ducks at 15-11. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington ranks 11th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.3 on average. Oregon is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 14th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.2. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Ducks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oregon have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Washington.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Washington 78 vs. Oregon 67
- Jan 23, 2022 - Oregon 84 vs. Washington 56
- Feb 06, 2021 - Oregon 86 vs. Washington 74
- Dec 12, 2020 - Oregon 74 vs. Washington 71
- Jan 18, 2020 - Oregon 64 vs. Washington 61
- Mar 16, 2019 - Oregon 68 vs. Washington 48
- Mar 09, 2019 - Oregon 55 vs. Washington 47
- Jan 24, 2019 - Washington 61 vs. Oregon 56
- Mar 03, 2018 - Oregon 72 vs. Washington 64
- Feb 08, 2018 - Oregon 65 vs. Washington 40
- Jan 04, 2017 - Oregon 83 vs. Washington 61
- Mar 10, 2016 - Oregon 83 vs. Washington 77
- Feb 28, 2016 - Oregon 86 vs. Washington 73