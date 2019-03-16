Washington vs. Oregon odds, line: 2019 Pac-12 Tournament Championship picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

The 2019 Pac-12 Tournament title will be on the line Saturday night when the Washington Huskies face the Oregon Ducks at 10:30 p.m. ET in Las Vegas. The Huskies (26-7) are the No. 1 seed and should earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament regardless of Saturday's result, but the Ducks (22-12) are the No. 6 seed and likely need a victory to go dancing.

Oddsmakers list the Ducks as 1.5-point favorites, with the over-under for total points set at 119.5 in the latest Washington vs. Oregon odds. These teams split their regular-season series, so before you make any Washington vs. Oregon picks, you'll want to see the 2019 Pac-12 championship game predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model knows Washington's 2-3 zone defense was on full display Friday in a 66-61 victory against Colorado. The Huskies held the Buffaloes to 20 percent shooting in the second half, which sparked a 23-5 run that secured a big lead. Washington scored 24 points off turnovers and senior Matissa Thybulle tied Gary Payton atop the all-time Pac-12 steals list.

The balanced Washington offense has three players averaging 12-plus points, led by talented 6-foot-4 sophomore Jaylen Nowell (16.5). Washington has risen to the occasion in its biggest games, going 6-2-1 against the spread in its past nine against opponents with above-.600 winning percentages like Oregon.

But just because the Huskies are the higher seed doesn't mean they can keep it within the Washington vs. Oregon spread in the Pac-12 title game.

Washington's defense is tough, allowing a scant 64.4 points per game, but Oregon's is statistically even better. The Ducks surrender 63 points per outing, 18th-fewest in the country. They limited the Huskies to an average of only 54 in two regular-season meetings.

On Friday, Oregon freshman Louis King had 19 points and junior Payton Pritchard had 18 in a 79-75 upset of second-seeded Arizona State. During Oregon's seven-game winning streak, the team is averaging 72.9 points. The Ducks have also covered seven in a row and in four of the past five against Washington.

